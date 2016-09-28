'NCIS' showrunner Gary Glasberg dead at 50

Story highlights Glasberg died Wednesday in his sleep, the network said in a statement

Los Angeles (CNN) Gary Glasberg, the executive producer, writer, and showrunner behind CBS's global hit "NCIS," has died. He was 50.

Glasberg died Wednesday in his sleep, the network said in a statement.

"Today is an overwhelmingly sad day for 'NCIS,' CBS and anyone who was blessed to spend time with Gary Glasberg," CBS Entertainment president Glenn Gellar said in a statement. "We have lost a cherished friend, gifted creative voice, respected leader and, most memorably, someone whose warmth and kindness was felt by all around him."

Glasberg joined "NCIS" in 2009, coming on for Season 7 as a co-executive producer and writer. Just two years later, he became the showrunner.

"Gary was our rock, our cheerleader, our team captain," the cast and crew of the show said in a statement via CBS. "He inspired us with his leadership, his creative instincts and keen insight. 'NCIS' will not be the same without him, and each of us will miss his smiling face and unwavering humor, which lifted us every day."

