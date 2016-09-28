'Luke Cage' brings muscle, cool to Marvel's new Netflix series

Los Angeles (CNN) As superhero team-ups go, Marvel and Netflix continue to make a pretty powerful pair. Enter, on the heels of "Daredevil" and "Jessica Jones," "Marvel's Luke Cage," which closely adheres to that gritty formula and should win its own loyal legion of fans behind Mike Colter's imposing presence in the title role.

Moreover, there's symbolic importance in "Luke Cage's" arrival, representing a franchise built around an African-American superhero -- described by first-time showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker as "a bulletproof black guy" -- before "Black Panther" can hit the big screen. (Disclosure: Coker is a former colleague from our overlapping stints at the Los Angeles Times.)

These streaming shows built around lower-profile characters operate on a parallel tier of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, referencing the theatrical world populated by "The Avengers" but operating in a much more spare, scaled-down environment.

As a result, the title character (who previously appeared in "Jessica Jones") can be introduced gradually. The start is so leisurely, in fact, that the origin story -- explaining how Cage came to be nearly indestructible and incredibly strong, via the ever-popular experiment gone wrong -- doesn't come until the fourth episode.

Then again, with Netflix, spooning out plot sometimes just makes for a better binge. Set in Harlem, the low-key intro finds Luke Cage sweeping up in a barbershop, one of several odd jobs he takes to make ends meet. And while the owner (Frankie Faison) knows his secret and urges Luke to use his powers "helping people" like those better-known heroes, he resists the temptation, harboring past emotional wounds even if he's mostly impervious to physical pain.

