Did Janet Jackson just confirm her pregnancy?

She's been off the scene since April

(CNN) Janet Jackson has not officially confirmed that she is pregnant, but some photos have surfaced that may give fans a clue.

On Wednesday Entertainment Tonight shared pictures it said were of Jackson and her baby bump.

EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Janet Jackson Debuts Growing Baby Bump in Rare Public Appearance https://t.co/4HslM9O5lH pic.twitter.com/1PrwDqSOqd — Brendon Geoffrion (@tv_brendon) September 28, 2016

The images appear to show a very pregnant Jackson leaving a baby furniture store in London. According to ET, Jackson visited the store with members of her staff and left with a bag of merchandise after 45 minutes.

The 50-year-old singer has been out of the spotlight since April when she announced she was halting her concert tour for personal reasons.

"I thought it was important that you be the first to know," she said in a video she released via Twitter. "My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour."