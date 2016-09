"It's gonna be a good day," tweeted talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, left, as she posted a selfie with first lady Michelle Obama and actor Bradley Cooper on Tuesday, September 13.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Pop star Miley Cyrus brushes her teeth after her first episode on "The Voice." "Feelin good about Team Miley," the new judge said on Instagram on Tuesday, September 20.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Actress Kate Hudson ran into rocker Steven Tyler on Wednesday, September 14. "Best plane run in ever!" Hudson said on Instagram. "Love you Papa Steven."

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Actor Tom Hanks was jogging in New York's Central Park when he stopped to join a couple's wedding photos on Saturday, September 24. He then posted this photo with the couple.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses for a selfie at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11. Johansson was attending the premiere of "Sing," an animated movie she helped voice.

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses for a selfie at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, September 11. Johansson was attending the premiere of "Sing," an animated movie she helped voice.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

"Yo! He's ALIVE!!!!!" said actress Kerry Washington as she snagged a photo with Kit Harington at the Emmys on Sunday, September 18. She was referring to Harington's character on the show "Game of Thrones."

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Actress Brie Larson stops for a fan during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 8. Larson was on the red carpet for the "Free Fire" premiere.

Actress Brie Larson stops for a fan during the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 8. Larson was on the red carpet for the "Free Fire" premiere.

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Photos: Look at me! 15 must-see selfies from September

Actor Chris Pratt takes selfies with fans at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, September 10. Pratt was attending the premiere of his new movie "The Magnificent Seven."