(CNN)Courteney Cox was not amused by the Jennifer Aniston-Brangelina memes.
Cox has spoken up in defense of her BFF and former "Friends" co-star, saying Aniston is not involved in any part of the split between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
"I feel like we're exacerbating it by even talking about it," Cox told "Entertainment Tonight." "It's not about her."
Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005. He went public with his relationship with Jolie after splitting with Aniston.
The Internet has had a bit of fun with that info after Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt last week.
Cox is not the only one speaking up about it.
Aniston's current husband, actor Justin Theroux, told Business Insider: "As a child of divorce, all I can say is that's terrible news for those children, and that's all you can really say."
Pitt and Jolie have six children together.
"There's an endless appetite for trash, apparently, though everyone would say that they don't have that appetite," he said. "But I think a lot of people do because people buy it."