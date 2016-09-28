Story highlights Courteney Cox says Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt split is not about Jennifer Aniston

Aniston's husband also speaks out: "There's an endless appetite for trash"

(CNN) Courteney Cox was not amused by the Jennifer Aniston-Brangelina memes.

Cox has spoken up in defense of her BFF and former "Friends" co-star, saying Aniston is not involved in any part of the split between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005. He went public with his relationship with Jolie after splitting with Aniston.

Read More