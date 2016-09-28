Breaking News

New Day, weekdays 6-9am ET

James Corden races Usain Bolt for 'fastest man in the world' title

By Marisa Russell, CNN

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

usain bolt james corden daily hit newday_00010204
usain bolt james corden daily hit newday_00010204

    JUST WATCHED

    Usain Bolt takes on Owen Wilson, James Corden

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Usain Bolt takes on Owen Wilson, James Corden 01:53

Story highlights

  • The result was yet another win for the master of the viral moment
  • Bolt: "Usain Bolt -- 1, James Corden -- 100"

(CNN)James Corden can nail a carpool karaoke, but pound the pavement? Not so much.

That was pretty obvious when "The Late Late Show" host challenged Usain Bolt, aka the world's fastest man, to a 100-meter race in a studio parking lot.
    The 16-second showdown went exactly as you'd think it would go. But the result was yet another win for the master of the viral moment.
    Bolt, with six Olympic gold medals to his name, stood at the starting line, proudly sporting Jamaica's colors.
    Corden, with zero medals, intensely stretched and grew visibly anxious as the race approached.
    Read More
    They were joined by actor Owen Wilson and show staff.
    Wilson was disqualified for a false start even before they get going. Bolt obviously won.
    Corden came in ... 21st.
    "Number one. All day every day, I'm the winner," Bolt said in a post-race interview. "Usain Bolt -- 1, James Corden -- 100."
    Corden may not have stolen Bolt's title, but he maintained good sportsmanship.
    "I would've liked to be in the top 15 but, you know, it wasn't my day. That's the life of a professional track athlete. Some days it comes and some days it doesn't."

    Watch New Day weekdays at 6am-9am ET. For the latest on New Day click here