(CNN) James Corden can nail a carpool karaoke, but pound the pavement? Not so much.

That was pretty obvious when "The Late Late Show" host challenged Usain Bolt, aka the world's fastest man, to a 100-meter race in a studio parking lot.

The 16-second showdown went exactly as you'd think it would go. But the result was yet another win for the master of the viral moment.

Bolt, with six Olympic gold medals to his name, stood at the starting line, proudly sporting Jamaica's colors.

Corden, with zero medals, intensely stretched and grew visibly anxious as the race approached.

