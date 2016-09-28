Backstreet Boys & James Corden in epic performance of 'Everybody'

Story highlights James Corden surprised viewers Tuesday night by bringing the Backstreet Boys onstage

The boy band performed their hit, "Everybody" and Corden joined in too

(CNN) The Backstreet Boys are back!

James Corden shocked his viewers during Tuesday night's episode of "The Late Late Show With James Corden" when he brought the boy band out on stage.

"I care about this maybe more than anything else on the planet," Corden said before the big reveal.

"We are bringing back boy bands. I'm talking proper boy bands. Five guys together -- I'm talking about the cute one, the funny one, the nice one, the other one and the maverick who refused to play by the rules. All living together in some weird mansion in Orlando."

The audience's screams hit octaves that only dolphins could hear when the Backstreet Boys hit the stage and performed their hit, "Everybody."

