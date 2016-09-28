Andrea Bocelli: I want to 'share my luck' with others

Story highlights Andrea Bocelli discusses his Break The Barriers initiative to fight poverty

The ABF foundation helped create Voices of Haiti, a choir consisting of local Haitian children

The choir recently performed in New York at the United Nations and Lincoln Center

(CNN) Andrea Bocelli hopes he's doing his part to "improve the world."

Right now, when he's not busy with his day job as an acclaimed opera singer, Bocelli is focusing his efforts on Haiti.

"There comes a time in life where you realize that you're very lucky, and you also realize that it is beautiful and pleasant to share such luck with others," Bocelli told CNN.

Bocelli, started the Andrea Bocelli Foundation [ABF], in 2011. One of the foundation's projects is the "Break The Barriers" initiative, which works to help fight poverty in developing countries, like Haiti.

the ABF worked with The Fondation Saint Luc, a Haitian non-profit Catholic-oriented organization to foundthe "Voices of Haiti" choir in January. The choir consists of 60 children, ages 9 to 15, picked from 30 local schools.

