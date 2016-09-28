Agnes Nixon, creator of 'All My Children,' dead at 93

Story highlights Agnes Nixon, creator of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live," has died

(CNN) Agnes Nixon, a woman who brought years of drama to daytime TV as the creator of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live," has died. She was 93.

Nixon died due to complications from Parkinson's disease and a recent stroke, ABC News reported.

"I am devastated to learn that we have lost Agnes," former "All My Children" star Susan Lucci wrote on Instagram. "I adored her and admired her--and I am forever grateful to her!"

Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, called Nixon a "television pioneer."

"Agnes' impact on daytime television and pop culture is undeniable," he said in a statement via ABC. "She was the first to champion socially relevant topics, and the towns and characters Agnes brought to life leave an indelible imprint on television that will be remembered forever."

