Search for tourists after Indonesian volcano erupts

(CNN) Authorities are still searching for tourists after a volcano erupted close to a popular Indonesian hiking area on Tuesday, shooting ash more than a mile into the air.

About 1,113 tourists were in areas close to Mt Barujari when it first erupted on September 25, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the Indonesian National Disaster Agency, told CNN.

By the time of the second eruption on Tuesday, evacuations were well underway, although authorities were unable to say exactly how many tourists still remain dangerously close to the volcano.

The spokesman said some tourists had refused to leave because they wanted to take photos of the eruption.

Ash from the eruption at Barujari flew almost 1.2 miles (two kilometers) into the air.

