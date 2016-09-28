Breaking News

Dozens missing in landslides as Typhoon Megi batters China

By Euan McKirdy and Chieu Luu, CNN

Updated 6:39 AM ET, Thu September 29, 2016

Hong Kong (CNN)At least 33 people are missing after rains from Typhoon Megi triggered landslides in two villages in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday, according to China's state-run news agency.

One landslide happened about 5 p.m. local time (5 a.m. ET) in Sucun village in Suichang County. Twenty-six residents are missing, Xinhua reported.
Another landslide took place in Baofeng village in Wencheng County. Six people went missing when a landslide buried their homes, Xinhua said.
    Megi made landfall earlier Wednesday in mainland China's Fujian province, less than 24 hours after it devastated Taiwan.
    Four people died and at least 524 were injured in Taiwan after the powerful storm slammed into the island's northeastern coastline Tuesday afternoon.

    CNN's Ben Westcott contributed reporting to this story