Korean Pop star T.O.P. has teamed up with Sotheby's to curate an art auction entitled #TTTOP. The entire sale, which features 28 works, is estimated at around $11.5 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Asian Cultural Council.

Sotheby's and T.O.P. spent over a year selecting and curating 28 artworks.

PixCell-T.O.P. (DOOM DADA) by Nawa Kohei, 2016 -- Estimate: $6,446 to $10,314 – Some of the pieces were made specifically for this auction by T.O.P.'s artist friends, such as Takashi Murakami and Nawa Kohei.

Snow B.B. by Saiko Makoto, 2013 -- Estimate: $180,502 to 257,860 – Known for her deep appreciation of the human face, Saiko Makoto says, "the slightest nuances of facial expression can go so deep." In this work, she combined traditional painting with computer technology.

Infantry by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1983 -- Estimate: $3,867,900 to $5,157,200 – The year 1983 saw some of the most productive and successful days in Basquiat's artistic career. This work embodies a limited yet acidic palette of primary colors and his signature yellow.

Untitled by Rudolf Stingel, 2012 -- Estimate: $799,366 to $1,186,156 – Rudolf Stingel's work often makes an appearance on T.O.P.'s Instagram feed. In this piece the artist used gold-plated copper and marked it with individual words, initials, and phrases.

Ecriture No.222-85 by Seobo Park, 1985 -- Estimate: $1,031,440 to $1,547,160 – South Korean post-war artist Seobo is well known for his abstract art but is most famous for his Ecriture series, which he began in the 1970s. Sotheby's says the work presents freedom in both calligraphic brushstrokes and in one's mind.

With Winds by Lee Ufan, 1988 -- Estimate: $838,045 to $1,095,905 – Lee once said "when I passively accept external winds, an even greater world is opened." This oil painting is the largest work from the South Korean artist's Winds series, which he produced between 1982 and 1986.

Untitled (11) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works) – The auction includes a collection of 23 works by American graffiti artist and sculptor, Keith Haring, all of which display a variety of his unique visual vocabulary.

Untitled (7) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works) – Haring first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with graffiti drawings he made on the streets and subways of New York. His bulky lines and angular figures can still found on some New York City walls today.

Untitled (1) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works) – The 23-piece lot includes a limited edition coloring book that was included with the catalog from an exhibition at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery in New York in 1982. The book invites his fans to fill in the blanks with him, as he once filled in the blank walls of the New York subway.

Divorce by Gokita Tomoo, 2008 -- Estimate: $48,993 to $58,018 – This work, by Japanese artist Gokita Tomoo, is a mixture of pop art, Surrealism, Cubism, Neo-Expressionism and Japanese graphic design.