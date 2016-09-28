Breaking News

K-pop star T.O.P. curates #TTTOP, a Sotheby's auction

By Stephy Chung, CNN and Stella Ko, for CNN

Updated 11:47 PM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    A private view of a Sotheby's auction with T.O.P.

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(25 Videos)

Story highlights

  • K-pop superstar T.O.P. has collaborated with Sotheby's on an upcoming sale of Asian and Western contemporary art
  • The auction, called #TTTOP, will feature 28 works from renowned artists as well as emerging talents

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)K-pop superstar T.O.P., of South Korean boy band Big Bang, is a rapper, singer-songwriter, actor and -- of little surprise to his 5.7 million Instagram followers -- a passionate art collector.

His photos speak widely of a developed interest in art and design -- a quick glance sees T.O.P. (whose real name is Choi Seung Hyun) posing in tribute to a lanky Alberto Giacometti sculpture, lounging in a metallic chair by Ron Arad and palling around with the likes of Takashi Murakami.
    Korean Pop star T.O.P. has teamed up with Sotheby&#39;s to curate an art auction entitled #TTTOP. The entire sale, which features 28 works, is estimated at around $11.5 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Asian Cultural Council.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Korean Pop star T.O.P. has teamed up with Sotheby's to curate an art auction entitled #TTTOP. The entire sale, which features 28 works, is estimated at around $11.5 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Asian Cultural Council.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 13
    Sotheby&#39;s and T.O.P. spent over a year selecting and curating 28 artworks. Scroll through the gallery for some of the works up for auction.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Sotheby's and T.O.P. spent over a year selecting and curating 28 artworks. Scroll through the gallery for some of the works up for auction.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 13
    Some of the pieces were made specifically for this auction by T.O.P.&#39;s artist friends, such as Takashi Murakami and Nawa Kohei.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    PixCell-T.O.P. (DOOM DADA) by Nawa Kohei, 2016 -- Estimate: $6,446 to $10,314Some of the pieces were made specifically for this auction by T.O.P.'s artist friends, such as Takashi Murakami and Nawa Kohei.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 13
    Known for her deep appreciation of the human face, Saiko Makoto says, &quot;the slightest nuances of facial expression can go so deep.&quot; In this work, she combined traditional painting with computer technology.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Snow B.B. by Saiko Makoto, 2013 -- Estimate: $180,502 to 257,860Known for her deep appreciation of the human face, Saiko Makoto says, "the slightest nuances of facial expression can go so deep." In this work, she combined traditional painting with computer technology.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 13
    The year 1983 saw some of the most productive and successful days in Basquiat&#39;s artistic career. This work embodies a limited yet acidic palette of primary colors and his signature yellow.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Infantry by Jean-Michel Basquiat, 1983 -- Estimate: $3,867,900 to $5,157,200The year 1983 saw some of the most productive and successful days in Basquiat's artistic career. This work embodies a limited yet acidic palette of primary colors and his signature yellow.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 13
    Rudolf Stingel&#39;s work often makes an appearance on T.O.P.&#39;s Instagram feed. In this piece the artist used gold-plated copper and marked it with individual words, initials, and phrases.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Untitled by Rudolf Stingel, 2012 -- Estimate: $799,366 to $1,186,156Rudolf Stingel's work often makes an appearance on T.O.P.'s Instagram feed. In this piece the artist used gold-plated copper and marked it with individual words, initials, and phrases.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 13
    South Korean post-war artist Seobo is well known for his abstract art but is most famous for his Ecriture series, which he began in the 1970s. Sotheby&#39;s says the work presents freedom in both calligraphic brushstrokes and in one&#39;s mind.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Ecriture No.222-85 by Seobo Park, 1985 -- Estimate: $1,031,440 to $1,547,160South Korean post-war artist Seobo is well known for his abstract art but is most famous for his Ecriture series, which he began in the 1970s. Sotheby's says the work presents freedom in both calligraphic brushstrokes and in one's mind.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 13
    Lee once said &quot;when I passively accept external winds, an even greater world is opened.&quot; This oil painting is the largest work from the South Korean artist&#39;s Winds series, which he produced between 1982 and 1986.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    With Winds by Lee Ufan, 1988 -- Estimate: $838,045 to $1,095,905Lee once said "when I passively accept external winds, an even greater world is opened." This oil painting is the largest work from the South Korean artist's Winds series, which he produced between 1982 and 1986.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 13
    The auction includes a collection of 23 works by American graffiti artist and sculptor, Keith Haring, all of which display a variety of his unique visual vocabulary.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Untitled (11) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works)The auction includes a collection of 23 works by American graffiti artist and sculptor, Keith Haring, all of which display a variety of his unique visual vocabulary.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 13
    Haring first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with graffiti drawings he made on the streets and subways of New York. His bulky lines and angular figures can still found on some New York City walls today.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Untitled (7) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works)Haring first rose to prominence in the early 1980s with graffiti drawings he made on the streets and subways of New York. His bulky lines and angular figures can still found on some New York City walls today.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 13
    The 23-piece lot includes a limited edition coloring book that was included with the catalog from an exhibition at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery in New York in 1982. The book invites his fans to fill in the blanks with him, as he once filled in the blank walls of the New York subway.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Untitled (1) by Keith Haring, 1982 -- Estimated Price: $580,185 to $773,580 (for 23 works)The 23-piece lot includes a limited edition coloring book that was included with the catalog from an exhibition at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery in New York in 1982. The book invites his fans to fill in the blanks with him, as he once filled in the blank walls of the New York subway.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 13
    This work, by Japanese artist Gokita Tomoo, is a mixture of pop art, Surrealism, Cubism, Neo-Expressionism and Japanese graphic design.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Divorce by Gokita Tomoo, 2008 -- Estimate: $48,993 to $58,018This work, by Japanese artist Gokita Tomoo, is a mixture of pop art, Surrealism, Cubism, Neo-Expressionism and Japanese graphic design.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 13
    American artist Wood is well-known for his paintings, drawings and prints that depict spaces with a flat perspective. This piece is part of the artist&#39;s &quot;New Plant&quot; series, which he completed in 2009.
    Photos: #TTTOP auction highlights
    Untitled (Red and Pink on Tan) by Jonas Wood, 2009 -- Estimate: $128,930 to $193,395American artist Wood is well-known for his paintings, drawings and prints that depict spaces with a flat perspective. This piece is part of the artist's "New Plant" series, which he completed in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 13
    top invitation 2top invitation 1tttop6tttop 1tttop 12tttop 2tttop5TTTOP7tttop8tttop9tttop 10tttop 13tttop 11
    More prominent posts of late nod to the star's new project with Sotheby's. Over the past year, he has collaborated with the auction house on #TTTOP, an upcoming sale of Asian and Western contemporary art.

    Curated by T.O.P #TTTOP @Sothebys #JeanMichelBasquiat 1983 from Japanese Collector Mr.#MaezawaYusaku

    A photo posted by T.O.P (@choi_seung_hyun_tttop) on

    The auction will feature 28 works from renowned artists as well as lesser known, emerging talents.
    Yuki Terase, a contemporary Asian art specialist at Sotheby's Hong Kong, describes T.O.P.'s tastes as "eclectic" and identifies "Infantry" by the late American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and a commissioned piece by T.O.P.'s friend, Japanese artist Kohei Nawa, as auction highlights.
    Read More
    RELATED: How big is Big Bang?
    talk asia big bang spc c_00021515

      JUST WATCHED

      RELATED: How big is Big Bang?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    RELATED: How big is Big Bang? 06:46
    "It reflects and represents what young Asian collectors are starting to collect," Terase says. "They don't collect according to categories, culture, or schools of thought, they just collect what appeals to them aesthetically. So, it's very personal. T.O.P. is not bound by any books or series of how the collection should be."
    Partnering with a big personality is part of Sotheby's -- one of the world's oldest auction houses -- efforts to draw in a younger demographic through social media. Terase says the #TTTOP auction campaign has already generated more than 13 million impressions online.
    In this episode of the Invitation, CNN Style speaks to T.O.P. in Seoul, ahead of the October auction, where a selection of highlights were shown at The Shilla Seoul.
    There, amongst some of his favorite artists, T.O.P. reveals his deep appreciation for art.
    Sotheby's evening auction #TTTOP will be held Oct 3 in Hong Kong.