Story highlights Tennis champion joins other sports stars protesting police violence

Fears were prompted by the sight of a police car

(CNN) Serena Williams has expressed her fears and frustration about police violence against African Americans, writing on Facebook that she "won't be silent."

The sight of a police car by the roadside during a car journey with her teenage nephew Tuesday prompted a chain of thoughts that led to her emotional post.

"I quickly checked to see if he was obliging by the speed limit," wrote the tennis star. "Then I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend."

Williams was likely referencing the fiancee of Philando Castile, who streamed the aftermath of her fiance's fatal shooting in July by police live on Facebook.

"All of this went through my mind in a matter of seconds. I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew. He's so innocent. So were all 'the others.'"