Fears were prompted by the sight of a police car

(CNN) Serena Williams has expressed her fears and frustration about police violence against African Americans, writing on Facebook that she "won't be silent."

The sight of a police car by the roadside during a car journey with her teenage nephew Tuesday prompted a chain of thoughts that led to her emotional post.

"I quickly checked to see if he was obliging by the speed limit," wrote the tennis star. "Then I remembered that horrible video of the woman in the car when a cop shot her boyfriend."

"All of this went through my mind in a matter of seconds. I even regretted not driving myself. I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew. He's so innocent. So were all 'the others.'"