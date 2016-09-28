Story highlights From college stands to a factory, 2 brothers have built a juice business in Nigeria

The brothers now produce 24,000 bottles of juice daily

Talk to everyone when trying to start, say the duo

(CNN) They started out selling cups of lemonade at their college, but now two brothers have built a company in Nigeria which distributes its juice in over 650 locations in 18 states in Africa's largest economy.

With just $5, Seun and Seyi Abolaji set up Wilson's Juice company in Lagos, Nigeria in 2010. They say their company is now worth millions.

Their company produces about 24,000 bottles of lemonade daily in a factory they built which employs 30.

Talk to everyone

Since starting the company, the two have raised nearly $200,000 with the help of family and friends and their own savings.

