(CNN) "Man, sometimes it takes you a long time to sound like yourself."

The words of Miles Davis ring as true on the streets of New York as they do in Maputo, Mozambique. And one thing both places have in common is a love of jazz.

But the music coming out of the southeast African nation is far removed from the jazz Davis and his peers brewed in the melting pot of the Big Apple. The key to this distinctive new sub-genre? An ancient rural instrument, finding a new lease of life.

A magical instrument

In "the land of good people," Zavala, southeast Mozambique, a set of rich woody notes has chimed down through generations. They've soundtracked weddings and funerals, scored wars and became a dissenting voice through colonial years.

Read More