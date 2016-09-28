Story highlights Rhino horn trade restrictions could be eased

Lions and elephants could receive stronger protection

CITES the highest international lawmaking body on wildlife trade

(CNN) The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) is an international regulatory treaty between 182 member states. It was formed in 1973 and regulates the international trade in over 35,000 wild species of plants and animals.

The 17th Conference of the Parties to CITES (CoP17) will be hosted by South Africa running from 24 September to 5 October.

The focus of the convention is not solely on the protection of species. It also promotes controlled trade that is not detrimental to the sustainability of wild species. It has become the best-known conservation convention in the world.

Illegal wildlife trafficking is a major global problem and CITES is the premier multilateral arrangement to address the problem. The upcoming conference is therefore crucial for advancing human and environmental welfare.

The nature and size of the problem