Story highlights Buhari removes aide who plagiarized Obama speech

The lines were taken verbatim from Obama's 2008 election victory speech

(CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has removed a speechwriter who caused him national embarrassment after he plagiarized US President Barack Obama.

Buhari delivered the lines at the launch of a landmark campaign on September 8, unaware that part of his speech was lifted.

Buhari in his speech for the "Change Begins With Me" campaign, said, "We must resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship, pettiness and immaturity that have poisoned our country for so long."

The line was taken verbatim from Obama's speech, which he gave eight years ago after his victory over Arizona Sen. John McCain.

The incident was particularly embarrassing for the president because "Change Begins With Me" is a flagship policy meant to demand honesty and integrity from Nigerians.

