Nigerian President removes aide who plagiarized Obama speech

By Stephanie Busari, CNN

Updated 6:45 PM ET, Wed September 28, 2016

Oil-rich Nigeria has seen its fair share of bad news in recent months. The largest economy in Africa has been hit with a fuel shortage, on top of currency problems and terrorism. &quot;A lot of things that can go wrong, are going wrong at the same time,&quot; said London-based Nigerian accountant Feyi Fawehinmi. While economically the country is a &quot;complete mess&quot;, Fawehinmi said the corruption situation in Nigeria is getting better under President Buhari, who took office a year ago.
Oil-rich Nigeria has seen its fair share of bad news in recent months. The largest economy in Africa has been hit with a fuel shortage, on top of currency problems and terrorism. "A lot of things that can go wrong, are going wrong at the same time," said London-based Nigerian accountant Feyi Fawehinmi. While economically the country is a "complete mess", Fawehinmi said the corruption situation in Nigeria is getting better under President Buhari, who took office a year ago.
Extremist group Boko Haram &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/04/13/africa/chibok-girls-new-proof-of-life-video/&quot;&gt;kidnapped 276 Chibok schoolgirls&lt;/a&gt; in April 2014, with reports of 200 of them still missing.
Extremist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014, with reports of 200 of them still missing.
People lining up to buy fuel earlier this year at a Mobil gas station in Lagos, Nigeria. A fuel shortage has caused massive disruption for a country which relies on fuel for its cars but also for powering its generators.
People lining up to buy fuel earlier this year at a Mobil gas station in Lagos, Nigeria. A fuel shortage has caused massive disruption for a country which relies on fuel for its cars but also for powering its generators.
Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, where United Airlines recently announced it won&#39;t fly to anymore. Nigeria is said to owe airlines nearly $600 million in airline fares, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.iata.org/pressroom/pr/Pages/2016-06-02-03.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;International Air Transport Association&lt;/a&gt;.
Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, where United Airlines recently announced it won't fly to anymore. Nigeria is said to owe airlines nearly $600 million in airline fares, according to the International Air Transport Association.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and Nigeria&#39;s President Muhammadu Buhari shake hands. Cameron recently called Nigeria &quot;fantastically corrupt&quot; in comments before an anti-corruption summit in London.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari shake hands. Cameron recently called Nigeria "fantastically corrupt" in comments before an anti-corruption summit in London.
Hesey Designs creative director Eseoghene Odiete says now is a great time to have a business in Nigeria. She says of her handbag and shoe company: &quot;Local patronage has increased. Nigerians are looking inwards to purchase items they would otherwise have gotten from other countries.&quot;
Hesey Designs creative director Eseoghene Odiete says now is a great time to have a business in Nigeria. She says of her handbag and shoe company: "Local patronage has increased. Nigerians are looking inwards to purchase items they would otherwise have gotten from other countries."
Mark Essien, CEO of Hotels.ng, Nigeria&#39;s largest hotel booking site, says now is a great time to invest in Nigeria. Production costs have dropped and he said it&#39;s a better time to hire and retain employees.
Mark Essien, CEO of Hotels.ng, Nigeria's largest hotel booking site, says now is a great time to invest in Nigeria. Production costs have dropped and he said it's a better time to hire and retain employees.
Story highlights

  • Buhari removes aide who plagiarized Obama speech
  • The lines were taken verbatim from Obama's 2008 election victory speech

(CNN)Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has removed a speechwriter who caused him national embarrassment after he plagiarized US President Barack Obama.

Buhari delivered the lines at the launch of a landmark campaign on September 8, unaware that part of his speech was lifted.
    Buhari in his speech for the "Change Begins With Me" campaign, said, "We must resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship, pettiness and immaturity that have poisoned our country for so long."
    The line was taken verbatim from Obama's speech, which he gave eight years ago after his victory over Arizona Sen. John McCain.
    The incident was particularly embarrassing for the president because "Change Begins With Me" is a flagship policy meant to demand honesty and integrity from Nigerians.
    Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu confirmed to CNN that the unnamed civil servant had been relieved of his duties at the state house.
    He said: "He came from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service on posting and he was asked to return (to that office). They will handle his case in accordance with their regulations."
    Who is Muhammadu Buhari?
    At the time, Shehu blamed the error on "overzealous administration staff." "We regret that this has happened. This serious oversight will be investigated thoroughly and appropriate punishment meted."
    The presidency has put in place digital software used by editors to combat plagiarism, the spokesman said.
    It is not the first time Buhari has been called out for plagiarism. In his inauguration speech in May 2015, he received plaudits for his quote: "I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody."
    This line was later attributed to French President Charles de Gaulle, who was quoted in a book saying, "I am a man who belongs to no one and who belongs to everyone," while addressing a press conference on May 19, 1958.
    Buhari's "Change Begins With Me" campaign, which includes a push against widespread corruption, has proved somewhat ill-fated, with some Nigerians criticizing it for being tone-deaf and failing to address their needs during a biting recession. Many took to Twitter to vent against the campaign.
    Speaking at its launch, Buhari said: "The campaign principle is simple, each of us must live the change we want to see in our society. Before you ask, 'where is the change they promised us,' you must first ask, 'how far have I changed my ways."