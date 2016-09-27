Story highlights Ima Matul was trapped in domestic slavery in Los Angeles for three years

After escaping, she established a national survivor's network and spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention

She hopes her story will help other trafficking survivors

Los Angeles (CNN) In July, Ima Matul got a standing ovation when she spoke at the Democratic National Convention, broadcast live across the United States. It was a remarkable achievement. Almost 20 years earlier she had been living as a domestic slave, trapped in a house in Los Angeles, where she was threatened, abused and beaten.

Her journey has been an extraordinary one, as inspiring as it is distressing.

Matul grew up in rural Indonesia in a family of farmers. Aged 17, she was working as housekeeper when she was offered a job as a nanny in Los Angeles and promised a salary of $150 a month.

"It sounds like not a lot of money right now, but for me back then, it felt like winning the lottery," recalls Matul

"My goal when I came to the US in 1997, [was to stay] for two years, and take my salary to build a house for my family -- and that's it."

