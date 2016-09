NC not alone: Other states blocking access to police body camera footage

Story highlights Nineteen states and D.C. have laws about public access to police body camera footage

Critics of access say cams might not tell the whole story; supporters say laws restrict transparency

(CNN) Just because an officer videotapes a controversial encounter doesn't necessarily mean you'll ever get to see it.

As of October 1, North Carolina will bar police footage from the public domain , but the state is far from alone in seeking to block access to footage of police encounters.

States with laws restricting access to body camera footage