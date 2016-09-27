Story highlights New York fire battalion Chief Michael Fahy was killed by falling debris

Fahy was the father of three young children and son of a decorated former firefighter

New York (CNN) A 17-year New York fire department veteran was killed Tuesday after an explosion sent parts of a home's roof raining down onto firefighters, police officers and utility workers, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Fahy, the father of three young children and son of a decorated former firefighter, was directing the response to a possible gas leak outside a two-story residence in the Bronx when he was struck by debris about 7 a.m., officials said.

"A tragedy has befallen a family, our fire department and our entire city," Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.

Twenty others were treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening: nine firefighters, six police officers, three gas utility workers and two civilians, according to Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the line of duty death of FDNY Battalion Chief Michael J. Fahy https://t.co/XDK0NLYp1k pic.twitter.com/KpXI0ulzZO — FDNY (@FDNY) September 27, 2016

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said his department had recently initiated an investigation into a possible "marijuana grow house" on the block where the explosion occurred. No arrests have been made.

