(CNN) Good Morning-After-The-Showdown, where I'm battling the sniffles too (Mine's fall allergies; not the teleprompter ). Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door .

1. Who won?

2. Trump's best moment

For better or worse, Trump was Trump up on that stage in Hofstra, but he was at his best early, hitting Clinton on trade , a real weakness for her. When the Trans-Pacific Partnership came up, Clinton reminded everyone she's against it, and then Trump reminded everybody that she was for-it-before-she-was-against-it and that she once called it the "gold standard" of trade deals.

3. Clinton's best moment

Clinton simply waited for the right time to strike. After moderator Lester Holt grilled Trump about not releasing his tax returns, Clinton baited Trump with her theory: "Maybe he doesn't want the American people to know that he has paid nothing in federal taxes." Trump lost his cool and got really close to saying that he didn't pay federal taxes. That "makes me smart," he said. Clinton just smiled.

4. Fact checks

It wouldn't be a debate without some whoppers, right? But Trump's tenuous relationship with the truth was remarkable. He said he was against the Iraq war (he wasn't); that Clinton's camp started the birther movement (it didn't); that stop-and-frisk wasn't ruled unconstitutional (it was), etc etc etc. Clinton got in a few fibs too, such as saying that murders are down in New York under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Here are all the lies, half lies and untruths

5. The best one-liners

"You live in your own reality" - Clinton, after Trump attacked her on trade.

"I don't think Gen. Douglas MacArthur would like that" - Trump, after Clinton said her plan to beat ISIS is online.

"You know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president" - Clinton, after Trump said she took time off the trail to prep for the debate.

"I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament. I have a winning temperament" - Trump, winning Facebook's top social moment.

IN OTHER NEWS

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Houston shooting

The man who wounded nine people in a mass shooting was a lawyer who had Nazi emblems with him. He was shot and killed by police.

Syria civil war

Charlotte protests

She's just 11 years old, but Zianna Oliphant's tearful comments on the Keith Scott shooting brought a Charlotte City Council meeting to an emotional halt.

Colombia peace deal

Colombia's five-decade conflict officially became history, as the government and FARC rebels signed a peace deal, with pens made from recycled bullets

Moon water

Quote of the day

"My mic was defective within the room. No, but I wonder, was that on purpose?"

Donald Trump, complaining to reporters after the debate.

AND FINALLY ...

OK, that's enough politics and other heavy stuff. It's time to place your bets on the "Amazing Domino Race." Which color domino line will win?