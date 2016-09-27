Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)Good Morning-After-The-Showdown, where I'm battling the sniffles too (Mine's fall allergies; not the teleprompter). Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Who won?
Hillary Clinton - if you believe the CNN/ORC poll: She beat Donald Trump 62%-27%.
Clinton -- if you believe a Public Policy poll.
Clinton -- if you believe the conservative magazine, the National Review, or Republican pollster, Frank Luntz.
Trump -- if you believe the Drudge Report.
2. Trump's best moment
For better or worse, Trump was Trump up on that stage in Hofstra, but he was at his best early, hitting Clinton on trade, a real weakness for her. When the Trans-Pacific Partnership came up, Clinton reminded everyone she's against it, and then Trump reminded everybody that she was for-it-before-she-was-against-it and that she once called it the "gold standard" of trade deals.
3. Clinton's best moment
Clinton simply waited for the right time to strike. After moderator Lester Holt grilled Trump about not releasing his tax returns, Clinton baited Trump with her theory: "Maybe he doesn't want the American people to know that he has paid nothing in federal taxes." Trump lost his cool and got really close to saying that he didn't pay federal taxes. That "makes me smart," he said. Clinton just smiled.
4. Fact checks
It wouldn't be a debate without some whoppers, right? But Trump's tenuous relationship with the truth was remarkable. He said he was against the Iraq war (he wasn't); that Clinton's camp started the birther movement (it didn't); that stop-and-frisk wasn't ruled unconstitutional (it was), etc etc etc. Clinton got in a few fibs too, such as saying that murders are down in New York under Mayor Bill de Blasio. Here are all the lies, half lies and untruths.
5. The best one-liners
Zingers -- isn't this what debates are for? And there were so many:
"You live in your own reality" - Clinton, after Trump attacked her on trade.
"I don't think Gen. Douglas MacArthur would like that" - Trump, after Clinton said her plan to beat ISIS is online.
"You know what else I prepared for? I prepared to be president" - Clinton, after Trump said she took time off the trail to prep for the debate.
"I think my strongest asset by far is my temperament. I have a winning temperament" - Trump, winning Facebook's top social moment.
IN OTHER NEWS
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Houston shooting
The man who wounded nine people in a mass shooting was a lawyer who had Nazi emblems with him. He was shot and killed by police.
Syria civil war
Another violent day. At least 26 people were killed in airstrikes in Aleppo, and everyone's pointing fingers at the Syrian regime and the Russians.
Charlotte protests
She's just 11 years old, but Zianna Oliphant's tearful comments on the Keith Scott shooting brought a Charlotte City Council meeting to an emotional halt.
Colombia peace deal
Colombia's five-decade conflict officially became history, as the government and FARC rebels signed a peace deal, with pens made from recycled bullets.
Moon water
NASA says there may be plumes of water on Europa, Jupiter's moon. If that's true, it's another great place to look for life in the universe.
Quote of the day
"My mic was defective within the room. No, but I wonder, was that on purpose?"
Donald Trump, complaining to reporters after the debate.
AND FINALLY ...
OK, that's enough politics and other heavy stuff. It's time to place your bets on the "Amazing Domino Race." Which color domino line will win?