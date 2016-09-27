Good Samaritans rescue 9-year-old from flipped SUV

Story highlights About 50 people pulled over to help with the rescue

Witness: "We achieved what would have been impossible by coming together"

(CNN) Dozens of strangers, wearing everything from suits to shorts and flip-flops, came together over the weekend to rescue a 9-year-old girl trapped beneath a flipped-over SUV near Tampa, Florida.

Images on social media show a congested I-75 highway as passing motorists stopped their vehicles and hopped out to push the truck upright and assist its three occupants.

None of the passengers were seriously injured in the crash Saturday. The 9-year-old girl was transported to Tampa General Hospital, along with her mother and another underage passenger, according to CNN affiliate Bay News 9

The SUV upended after one of its right tires ruptured, prompting the driver to lose control of the vehicle. It rotated counter clockwise, entered a grassy median and collided with a guardrail off the highway, leaving a set of yaw marks behind.

The three passengers were at some point unconscious but sustained no life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol.

