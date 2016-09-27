Girl weeps over police shootings at tense Charlotte meeting

Story highlights Girl makes tearful plea at city council meeting saying black parents are getting killed

Charlotte residents call for mayor and police chief to resign over police shooting

(CNN) A young girl climbed up a step ladder to stand at the podium before a tense Charlotte City Council meeting.

Petite in size, with braids in her hair and hearts on her t-shirt, Zianna Oliphant collected herself and delivered her message loud and clear.

"It's a shame that our fathers and mothers are killed and we can't see them anymore," she said with tears streaming down her face.

"It's a shame that we have to go to their graveyard and bury them. And we have tears. We shouldn't have tears. We need our fathers and mothers to be by our side."

Zianna made her tearful statements during a highly-charged, emotional City Council meeting -- the first after protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott.

