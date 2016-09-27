Breaking News

Girl weeps over police shootings at tense Charlotte meeting

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 1:43 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

charlotte protest city council meeting sot_00000829
charlotte protest city council meeting sot_00000829

    JUST WATCHED

    Young girl: We shouldn't have to protest

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(35 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Girl makes tearful plea at city council meeting saying black parents are getting killed
  • Charlotte residents call for mayor and police chief to resign over police shooting

(CNN)A young girl climbed up a step ladder to stand at the podium before a tense Charlotte City Council meeting.

Petite in size, with braids in her hair and hearts on her t-shirt, Zianna Oliphant collected herself and delivered her message loud and clear.
    "It's a shame that our fathers and mothers are killed and we can't see them anymore," she said with tears streaming down her face.
    "It's a shame that we have to go to their graveyard and bury them. And we have tears. We shouldn't have tears. We need our fathers and mothers to be by our side."
    Keith Scott shooting videos leave questions unanswered
    Keith Scott shooting videos leave questions unanswered

      JUST WATCHED

      Keith Scott shooting videos leave questions unanswered

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Keith Scott shooting videos leave questions unanswered 02:34
    Zianna made her tearful statements during a highly-charged, emotional City Council meeting -- the first after protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott.
    Read More
    Charlotte police shooting: What happens next
    Charlotte residents packed City Hall, delivering blistering criticisms for how Mayor Jennifer Roberts and the city's police handled the death of Scott, an African-American man who was shot by an officer last week.
    Furor over his death broke out into protests, which turned violent on two nights, in which one man died.
    Charlotte attorney: Police did not use all resources
    scott family video reaction nr sot_00004130

      JUST WATCHED

      Charlotte attorney: Police did not use all resources

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Charlotte attorney: Police did not use all resources 02:11
    Scott died on September 20 as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers attempted to serve a warrant to another man at an apartment complex. As officers passed through the complex's parking lot, they encountered Scott, 43, who was exiting his car.
    Police said he made a threatening move with a gun. The family said he was reading a book. The encounter ended with Scott lying face down in the parking lot, dead.
    Protests broke out for several nights, before dying down over the weekend, in part due to heightened police presence as well as the decision to release body camera and dashboard camera footage.
    Why Charlotte exploded and Tulsa prayed

    Anger over city's handling of the case

    After the turmoil of the previous week, peaceful protesters packed the council meeting holding signs supporting Scott and Black Lives Matter. They refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and many called for the mayor and the police chief to step down, shouting and heckling the council.
    Trump: Clinton rhetoric on cops led to Charlotte unrest
    SOTU Political panel 9.25_00075509

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump: Clinton rhetoric on cops led to Charlotte unrest

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump: Clinton rhetoric on cops led to Charlotte unrest 07:59
    Roberts had called for releasing the footage to the public before that occurred over the weekend. She had also vowed a transparent investigation of the Scott shooting and called for more community dialogue.
    Residents voiced frustration over how black people are perceived by law enforcement. Among them was Zianna.
    "I've been born and raised in Charlotte. And I never felt this way till now and I can't stand how we're treated," she said, wiping her cheeks on her short sleeves.
    "We are black people and we shouldn't have to feel like this. We shouldn't have to protest because y'all are treating us wrong. We do this because we need to and have rights."

    CNN's John Newsome contributed to this report.