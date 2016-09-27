Photos: What a shot! 41 amazing sports photos Miami Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon is consoled by teammates after hitting a leadoff home run against the New York Mets on Monday, September 26. Gordon and the rest of the Marlins were mourning teammate Jose Fernandez, who died in a boating accident Sunday at the age of 24. All the Marlins wore Fernandez jerseys during their game on Monday. Hide Caption 1 of 41

Michael Hector celebrates his goal against Hertha Berlin during a Bundesliga match in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, on Saturday, September 24. The late goal came in second-half stoppage time and earned Eintracht Frankfurt a 3-3 draw.

A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday, September 25.

Confetti falls around NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick after he won a Sprint Cup race in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Sunday, September 25. The victory clinched him a spot in the second round of the Chase for the Cup.

Members of the Washington Nationals pour beer on second baseman Daniel Murphy after the baseball team clinched a division title on Saturday, September 24. They've won the National League East in three of the past five seasons.

Vladimir Hernandez, a midfielder for the Colombian soccer club Junior, collides with Wanderers goalkeeper Leonardo Burian during a Copa Sudamericana match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Wednesday, September 21. The match ended 0-0.

Tochinoshin, top, throws Myogiryu to win a match Friday, September 23, at the Grand Sumo Autumn Tournament in Tokyo.

Seattle pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma throws the ball to a Toronto batter during a Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, September 20.

Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Chelsea during a Women's Super League match in Manchester, England, on Sunday, September 25. Manchester City won 2-0 to clinch its first league title.

Georgia Tech fans cheer on their football team against Clemson on Thursday, September 22.

Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill loses his helmet as he's hit by Minnesota's Tai'yon Devers on Saturday, September 24.

Team Europe center Anze Kopitar raises his arms in celebration after Tomas Tatar, not pictured, scored a third-period goal against Sweden in the World Cup semifinals on Sunday, September 25. The Europeans won in overtime and will face Canada in the final series.

The car of drag racer Jay Payne goes airborne during a race against Chuck Little in Madison, Illinois, on Friday, September 23. Payne walked away from the crash.

Dallas wide receiver Cole Beasley dives for more yards after a catch against Chicago on Sunday, September 25. Beasley had seven receptions in the 31-17 victory.

Jockeys race Shetland ponies in Newmarket, England, on Friday, September 23.

Miami left fielder Christian Yelich misplays a fly ball during a home game against Atlanta on Thursday, September 22.

Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the fourth playoff hole of the Tour Championship on Sunday, September 25. McIlroy birdied the hole to hold off Ryan Moore and win the FedEx Cup.

John Ryder takes a punch from Jack Arnfield during a middleweight bout in Manchester, England, on Saturday, September 24. Arnfield won a unanimous decision to get the WBA International title.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is sacked in the end zone by Minnesota's Danielle Hunter during an NFL game in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, September 25. The Vikings sacked Newton eight times en route to a 22-10 victory.

Lysanne Richard jumps from the Stari Most bridge in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, as she competes in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on Saturday, September 24. Richard won the women's competition in Mostar.

Horses race toward the finish in Chichester, England, on Wednesday, September 21.

Florida's DeAndre Goolsby catches a touchdown pass to open the scoring in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 24. Tennessee fell behind 21-0 before rallying to win 38-28, ending an 11-game losing streak to its SEC East rival.

Bodybuilders pose for the judges during the Arnold Classic Europe event on Saturday, September 24.

Houston's Jake Marisnick makes a diving catch against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, September 24.

BYU wide receiver Moroni Laulu-Pututau focuses on the ball as he tries to make a catch against West Virginia on Saturday, September 24.

A supporter of the Spanish soccer club Las Palmas sits in the stands before a home match against Real Madrid on Saturday, September 24.

LeGarrette Blount, a running back for the New England Patriots, celebrates with the "End Zone Militia" after scoring a touchdown against Houston on Thursday, September 22. Blount had two touchdowns in the game, which the Patriots won 27-0.

Triathletes swim during the Ironman race in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Saturday, September 24.

A man dives into the mud Sunday, September 25, during a charity "Mud Madness" race in Portadown, Northern Ireland.

Milwaukee's Jhan Marinez tags out Cincinnati's Tony Renda during a Major League Baseball game in Milwaukee on Sunday, September 25.

Flares are lit by Djurgardens fans during a Swedish soccer match in Stockholm on Wednesday, September 21.

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill carries the ball against SMU during a college football game in Dallas on Friday, September 23. Hill threw for 452 yards as TCU won 33-3.

French midfielder Kheira Hamraoui plays in a Euro 2017 qualifying match on Tuesday, September 20.

Baltimore third baseman Manny Machado falls over a dugout railing while catching a foul ball against Boston on Wednesday, September 21.

A goalmouth scramble ended with a Czech Republic goal during a World Cup game on Thursday, September 22. The Czechs won 4-3 but neither team advanced out of the tournament's group stage.

A participant splashes in water during a Tough Mudder race in Horsham, England, on Saturday, September 24.

Stefano Valtulini, left, and Fabio Spiranelli crash into each other during a Moto3 race in Alcaniz, Spain, on Sunday, September 25.

From left, Boston outfielders Chris Young, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts celebrate a win in Baltimore on Tuesday, September 20.

Gerco Schroder, aboard Glock's London, competes for the Netherlands in a Nations Cup show-jumping event in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, September 22.

The Geelong Cats and the Sydney Swans compete for a ball during an Australian Football League match in Melbourne on Friday, September 23.