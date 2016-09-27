Photos: The 26th edition of the Monaco Yacht Show begins Wednesday on the picturesque Cote d'Azur. Here are some of the weird, wonderful and extravagant vessels that will be on display. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Photos: Floating at 70 meters in length, one of the star attractions at this year's show is the Galactica Supernova. Hide Caption 2 of 14

Photos: With a top speed of 30 knots (35 mph), she is one of the fastest superyachts in the world. Galactica Supernova combines high speed with long range and low fuel consumption. Hide Caption 3 of 14

Photos: Built with fixed pitch propellers and a Rolls Royce central booster jet, she is not only fast but also highly maneuverable in all sea conditions and extremely quiet. Hide Caption 4 of 14

Photos: But if your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, why not treat yourself to one of the many "toys" on offer in Port Hercules? This is the Ext 610, a space-conscious speedboat that folds in less than two minutes to allow for easy storage. Hide Caption 5 of 14

Photos: However, for those looking to splash the cash, Athena may be the yacht for you. Hide Caption 6 of 14

Photos: If you have a slightly more sophisticated taste, she combines traditional yachting arts with modern yachting technology and will set you back a cool $113 million. Hide Caption 7 of 14

Photos: And for those with a need for speed, look no further than the sleek Arrow460-Granturismo. Built in conjunction with Mercedes, the $5.5 million "toy" can reach an impressive top speed of 38 knots (44 mph), with enough space to accommodate nine guests so you can show it off to your friends. Hide Caption 8 of 14

Photos: The 14.17-meter motor yacht incorporates new luxury design and materials to provide unique aesthetic appeal. "The yacht ditches the conventional compartmentalized layout and uses space and light to spectacular new effect," Mercedes says of its design. Hide Caption 9 of 14

Photos: Described as "one of the stars of the show," Sybaris is nominated for the Monaco Yacht Show Awards 2016. It is designed in partnership between Perini Navi -- one of the world's top 10 shipyards -- and Philippe Briand, a 31-time international award winner. Hide Caption 10 of 14

Photos: Making its second straight Monaco Yacht Show appearance, the Kormaran K7 is ideal for those who can't quite make their mind up. Interchangeable between a monohull, katamaran, trimaran and even a sunbathing platform, it can be yours for "under $5.6 million." Hide Caption 11 of 14

Photos: But if you're looking for that perfect toy to sit alongside your superyacht, the built-to-spec Xseries could be the boat of your dreams. Hide Caption 12 of 14

Photos: Its striking design is easily customizable upon the request of the captain and crew, while it is also available as a standalone accessory without the need for a superyacht to accommodate it. Hide Caption 13 of 14