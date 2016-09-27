Who is Alicia Machado? Former Miss Universe said Trump called her Miss Piggy

Story highlights Machado said Trump called her "Miss Piggy" and "miss housekeeping"

She just became a United States citizen and will vote for Hillary Clinton

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton was making a point about Donald Trump and women at the first presidential debate when she brought up Alicia Machado, the former Miss Universe who says Donald Trump insulted her.

"This is a man who has calling women pigs, slobs and dogs and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said that women don't deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men," she said on the debate stage.

"And one of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest -- he loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them -- and he called this woman 'Miss Piggy,' then he called her 'Miss Housekeeping' because she was Latina," Clinton continued. "Donald, she has a name. Her name is Alicia Machado. And she has become a US citizen and you can bet she is going to vote this November."

Trump seemed to double down on his blunt assessment the morning after the debate, telling "Fox and Friends" in an interview on Tuesday that Machado had "gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem."

"She was the winner and you know, she gained a massive amount of weight and it was a real problem. We had a real problem," Trump said. "Not only that, her attitude, and we had a real problem with her, so Hillary went back into the years and she found this girl -- this was many years ago. And found the girl and talked about her like she was Mother Theresa. And it wasn't quite that way but that's ok. Hillary has to do what she has to do."

