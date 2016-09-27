Who is Alicia Machado? Former Miss Universe said Trump called her Miss Piggy

Story highlights Machado said Trump called her "Miss Piggy" and "miss housekeeping"

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton was making a point about Donald Trump and women at the first presidential debate when she brought up Alicia Machado, the former Miss Universe who says Donald Trump insulted her.

"This is a man who has calling women pigs, slobs and dogs and someone who has said pregnancy is an inconvenience to employers, who has said that women don't deserve equal pay unless they do as good a job as men," she said on the debate stage.

"And one of the worst things he said was about a woman in a beauty contest -- he loves beauty contests, supporting them and hanging around them -- and he called this woman 'Miss Piggy,' then he called her 'Miss Housekeeping' because she was Latina," Clinton continued. "Donald, she has a name. Her name is Alicia Machado. And she has become a US citizen and you can bet she is going to vote this November."

Beauty queen encouraged to lose weight

Alicia Machado campaigns for Hillary Clinton on August 20 in Miami, Florida.

Machado competed and won the Miss Universe title representing Venezuela in 1996 when she was 19 years old -- but then she gained nearly 60 pounds, according to a CNN report at the time

