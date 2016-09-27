Patti Solis Doyle: Clinton did not start birther movement

(CNN) Hillary Clinton's 2008 campaign manager dismissed as "absurd" Donald Trump's Monday night debate claim that she admitted a campaign ally pushed "birther" conspiracy rumors.

"It is absurd what Donald Trump just said," Patti Solis Doyle said minutes after the debate's end. "I never sent anyone to Kenya to look for his birth certificate."

Asked about his role in boosting and perpetuating birtherism earlier in the evening, Trump pointed to a CNN appearance from last week, when -- as he put it -- Solis Doyle "was on Wolf Blitzer saying that this happened. (Clinton confidant Sidney) Blumenthal sent McClatchy, highly respected reporter at McClatchy, to Kenya to find out about it. They were pressing it very hard."

But as Solis Doyle said during the post-debate panel -- and a transcript from September 16 confirms -- she made no such claim.

