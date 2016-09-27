Giuliani: Clinton 'too stupid to be president'

Story highlights Giuliani said Trump's biggest mistake during the debate was being "too reserved and too gentlemanly"

The Lewinsky scandal resulted in Bill Clinton being impeached

Washington (CNN) Rudy Giuliani blasted Hillary Clinton as "too stupid to be president" because she stayed with her husband after the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

"She didn't just stand by him -- she attacked Monica Lewinsky, and after being married to Bill Clinton for 20 years, if you didn't know the moment Monica Lewinsky said Bill Clinton violated her and was telling the truth -- then you're too stupid to be president," the former New York City mayor and prominent Donald Trump surrogate told Elite Daily shortly after Monday night's debate.

Trump told CNN's Dana Bash shortly after the debate concluded that he was "very happy that I was able to hold back on the -- you know, on the indiscretions with respect to Bill Clinton, because I have a lot of respect for Chelsea Clinton and I just didn't want to say what I was going to say."

Giuliani said the GOP nominee's biggest mistake during the debate was being "too reserved and too gentlemanly."

Had he been debating, Giuliani said, he would have "talked about what she did to Monica Lewinsky, what that woman standing there did to Monica Lewinsky."

