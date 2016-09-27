Breaking News

US presidential debate: social media reaction

Alison Daye, CNN

Updated 7:52 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the first presidential debate on Monday, September 26.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
NBC&#39;s Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Photos: The first presidential debate
NBC's Lester Holt moderated the debate, which was held at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
Photos: The first presidential debate
The debate took place 43 days before Election Day. There are two more debates scheduled.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Clinton, 68, is the first woman to lead a presidential ticket for one of the major political parties. She has been a U.S. senator and secretary of state.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
Photos: The first presidential debate
This was the first one-on-one debate for Trump, a billionaire real estate developer and neophyte politician. The 70-year-old has shattered every rule and convention in politics with his stunning presidential campaign.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Clinton is clinging to a narrow lead in many national polls, but she now has almost no margin of error in the battleground states that will decide who will take the oath of office in January.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN&#39;s Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Trump has been picking up momentum lately in the polls. CNN's Poll of Polls finds Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck nationally, with Clinton leading 44%-42%.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Clinton answers a question during the debate.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Clinton answers a question during the debate.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
The candidates &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/26/politics/presidential-debate-hillary-clinton-donald-trump/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;clashed repeatedly&lt;/a&gt; over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
Photos: The first presidential debate
The candidates clashed repeatedly over the economy, tax cuts for the wealthy and ISIS.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Trump smiles during the debate.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Trump smiles during the debate.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Clinton smiles during the debate.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Clinton smiles during the debate.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Trump and Clinton shake hands before the start of the debate.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
Photos: The first presidential debate
The debate was attracting worldwide interest, with a television audience expected to approach 100 million.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Clinton waves to the crowd after shaking hands with Trump.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
Trump&#39;s wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton&#39;s husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Trump's wife, Melania, shakes hands with Clinton's husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump&#39;s daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence&#39;s wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Photos: The first presidential debate
From left, in the front row, are Melania Trump; Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump; Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence; Pence's wife, Karen; retired U.S. Army Gen. Michael Flynn; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Bill Clinton, sitting next to daughter Chelsea, waves to the audience before the debate.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
Photos: The first presidential debate
The crowd was urged to stay quiet throughout the debate, but there was occasional applause and laughs.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Trump and Clinton face off in the debate.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Clinton is seen on television monitors in the media center at Hofstra.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Trump appears on the media center screens.
Photos: The first presidential debate
Trump appears on the media center screens.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
20 presidential debate 092622 presidential debate 092608 hofstra debat 092613 presidential debate 0926 RESTRICTED14 presidential debate 092606 hofstra debate 092606 presidential debate 092605 presidential debate 092604 presidential debate 092603 hofstra debate 092611 presidential debate 092602 presidential debate 092601 presiedntial debate 092607 hofstra debate 092619 presidential debate 092602 hofstra debate 092605 hofstra debate 092604 hofstra debate 092612 presidential debate 092615 presidential debate 092616 presidential debate 0926

(CNN)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump locked horns in their first head-to-head debate of the 2016 election campaign. There was drama, there was tension, and a few verbal interruptions.

Among the hot topics debated were jobs, trade, race relations, tax and security, and It didn't take long for the internet to pass judgment. The Twitter hashtag #debatenight cropped up more than 5.7 million times in 24 hours. Here are some of those social moments.

    When Clinton reminded Trump about something he said

    Clinton was quick to remind Trump about a tweet, posted in 2012 when he said, "the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make the U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." In the debate, Trump insisted: "I never said that."
    Clinton's tweet was re-tweeted more than 68,000 times. And here is Trump's original 2012 tweet:
    Read More

    When Trump made a word his own

    The online dictionary service Merriam Webster called out Trump for a grammatical fumble when he said "braggadocious."

    When there was some pre-debate jostling

    "Scrum pleasantries. The show hasn't even started but things are off to a great start" one tweeter observed as there were elbows and jostling before the debates even began. A Vine loop of the moment where two women exchanged terse words has been watched over 7 million times.

    The Clinton shuffle?

    It didn't go unnoticed when Clinton gave her shoulders a little shake as she settled into the debate. "That Hillary shimmy though" tweeted one commenter.
    During the debate, Clinton commented, "I hope the fact checkers are turning up the volume and really working hard". One tweeter captured that vision perfectly.

    Trump sniffles

    Trump sniffling during the debate caught the attention of millions of viewers resulting in a slew of memes including #sniffles and #trumpsniff.
    Maybe a neti-pot could've eased that runny nose.