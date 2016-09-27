US presidential debate: social media reaction

(CNN)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump locked horns in their first head-to-head debate of the 2016 election campaign. There was drama, there was tension, and a few verbal interruptions.
Among the hot topics debated were jobs, trade, race relations, tax and security, and It didn't take long for the internet to pass judgment. The Twitter hashtag #debatenight cropped up more than 5.7 million times in 24 hours. Here are some of those social moments.
When Clinton reminded Trump about something he said
Clinton was quick to remind Trump about a tweet, posted in 2012 when he said, "the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make the U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." In the debate, Trump insisted: "I never said that."
Clinton's tweet was re-tweeted more than 68,000 times. And here is Trump's original 2012 tweet:
When Trump made a word his own
The online dictionary service Merriam Webster called out Trump for a grammatical fumble when he said "braggadocious."
When there was some pre-debate jostling
"Scrum pleasantries. The show hasn't even started but things are off to a great start" one tweeter observed as there were elbows and jostling before the debates even began. A Vine loop of the moment where two women exchanged terse words has been watched over 7 million times.
The Clinton shuffle?
It didn't go unnoticed when Clinton gave her shoulders a little shake as she settled into the debate. "That Hillary shimmy though" tweeted one commenter.
During the debate, Clinton commented, "I hope the fact checkers are turning up the volume and really working hard". One tweeter captured that vision perfectly.
Trump sniffles
Trump sniffling during the debate caught the attention of millions of viewers resulting in a slew of memes including #sniffles and #trumpsniff.
Maybe a neti-pot could've eased that runny nose.