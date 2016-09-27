US presidential debate: social media reaction

(CNN) Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump locked horns in their first head-to-head debate of the 2016 election campaign. There was drama, there was tension, and a few verbal interruptions.

Among the hot topics debated were jobs, trade, race relations, tax and security, and It didn't take long for the internet to pass judgment. The Twitter hashtag #debatenight cropped up more than 5.7 million times in 24 hours. Here are some of those social moments.

When Clinton reminded Trump about something he said

Clinton was quick to remind Trump about a tweet, posted in 2012 when he said, "the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make the U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." In the debate, Trump insisted: "I never said that."

Clinton's tweet was re-tweeted more than 68,000 times. And here is Trump's original 2012 tweet:

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012