(CNN) So you're not American. Should you care about what happened at the first presidential debate?

The answer: Yes.

US Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton argued about several key points that affect nearly everyone on the planet, from the threat of ISIS to nuclear proliferation.

How do you fight a group like ISIS?

Hillary Clinton laid out her plan in broad strokes -- which includes working with allies in the region, targeting the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, like the US did with Osama bin Laden. She also vowed to combat ISIS propaganda online.

Trump blamed the terror group's rise and the chaos in the Middle East on the failure of President Obama and Clinton's leadership.

But the group did proliferate under President Barack Obama's tenure, as Trump noted.

He says he's keeping his plan to fight ISIS under wraps as to not show the enemy his hand.

Clinton's response: "He says it's a secret plan. But the only secret is that he has no plan."

Clinton on Trump's secret ISIS plan: "The only secret is that he has no plan" https://t.co/iXIwDaIPem #DebateNight https://t.co/QdCOetGlUa — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 27, 2016

Iraq on the record

"Wrong." That's what Trump interjected when Clinton claimed he supported the Iraq war.

Clinton disputes Trump over his past stances on Iraq and Libya https://t.co/iXIwDaIPem #DebateNight https://t.co/VkzrBrdKIZ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 27, 2016

(Trump was all about the interjections during the debate, as you can see in this mashup here .)

Trump is doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on his claim that he didn't support the war in Iraq.

JUST WATCHED Trump: I was against Iraq War, ask Sean Hannity Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: I was against Iraq War, ask Sean Hannity 02:06

But CNN's fact checkers note -- and have previously pointed out -- that Trump was on the record as supportive of the Iraq War as early as a month before Congress voted to authorize military force in Iraq.

NATO and nukes

Global alliances and nuclear nonproliferation were briefly touched upon.

Trump repeated his campaign pledge to take a good look at the US alliances -- like NATO -- and make sure it's focused on combating terrorism and our allies were paying their fair share. He added that America can't be the world's policeman while its trillions of dollars in debt.

Donald Trump discusses his position on NATO and working with them to defeat ISIS #debates https://t.co/wLpLXusVKP — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 27, 2016

But Clinton says Trump's talk itself is dangerous and has US allies worried.

She noted that the US has been a major recent benefactor of NATO, including the fact that the only time it's ever invoked its "attack on one is an attack on all clause" was after 9/11.

And she used the NATO discussion to shift to nuclear nonproliferation. In the past, Trump has suggested that it it may be OK with him if some NATO members and US allies obtained their own nukes, like Japan and South Korea.

Speaking of nukes, Trump blasted the nuclear deal the US and its allies negotiated with Iran, which has been incredibly unpopular with Republicans.

And when it comes to North Korea -- which just conducted its fifth nuclear test this month -- Trump recommended that the US try to make China take on a bigger role.

"China should solve that problem for us. China should go into North Korea. China is totally powerful as it relates to North Korea," he said.

Rep. Nominee Trump says China should "solve the problem" and go into North Korea before the United States during #debatenight in NY. pic.twitter.com/49IxtBez59 — Steve Miller (@SteveMillerVOA) September 27, 2016

Chinese social media giant Weibo played up the debate, making it a recommended topic online.

This debate playing pretty big on Chinese social media, a recommended topic pic.twitter.com/JClOY9MbZa — Matt Rivers (@MattRiversCNN) September 27, 2016

Who's hacking who?

During a section on cybersecurity, Trump questioned whether Russia was responsible for a series of cyberattacks on election systems in the US and on the Democratic National Committee (that's the conclusion that US officials and lawmakers reached, but the Obama administration has not publicly said that.)

"She says, 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' " Trump said. "It could be China. You don't know who broke into the DNC."

He continued, "It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."

JUST WATCHED Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC 01:31

Twitter had some fun with this mysterious 400lb hacker:

Was he talking about ME? Because I was hardly 400 pounds... pic.twitter.com/iyRfTjfJXU — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 27, 2016

But it's important to remember that Trump has spoken very highly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and essentially called on Russian hackers to target Clinton at a July campaign event.

A cost of free trade?

A big part of Trump's appeal has been his populist message that America is getting ripped off by bad trade deals.

JUST WATCHED Trump and Clinton spar over NAFTA Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump and Clinton spar over NAFTA 01:09

Clinton is on the record calling TPP a "gold standard" deal in 2012 when she was serving as secretary of state. Now, she says she opposes it.

Hot potato

Clinton said during the debate Trump "thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese."

Trump immediately denied that.

JUST WATCHED Clinton: Trump called climate change a Chinese hoax Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Clinton: Trump called climate change a Chinese hoax 01:00

But the Clinton campaign seemed ready for this one on Twitter.