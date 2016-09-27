(CNN)So you're not American. Should you care about what happened at the first presidential debate?
The answer: Yes.
US Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton argued about several key points that affect nearly everyone on the planet, from the threat of ISIS to nuclear proliferation.
How do you fight a group like ISIS?
Hillary Clinton laid out her plan in broad strokes -- which includes working with allies in the region, targeting the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, like the US did with Osama bin Laden. She also vowed to combat ISIS propaganda online.
Trump blamed the terror group's rise and the chaos in the Middle East on the failure of President Obama and Clinton's leadership.
But the group did proliferate under President Barack Obama's tenure, as Trump noted.
He says he's keeping his plan to fight ISIS under wraps as to not show the enemy his hand.
Clinton's response: "He says it's a secret plan. But the only secret is that he has no plan."
CNN's fact-checkers note that ISIS only came into being in 2006 after splintering from al-Qaeda in Iraq.
Iraq on the record
"Wrong." That's what Trump interjected when Clinton claimed he supported the Iraq war.
(Trump was all about the interjections during the debate, as you can see in this mashup here.)
Trump is doubling, tripling and quadrupling down on his claim that he didn't support the war in Iraq.
But CNN's fact checkers note -- and have previously pointed out -- that Trump was on the record as supportive of the Iraq War as early as a month before Congress voted to authorize military force in Iraq.
NATO and nukes
Global alliances and nuclear nonproliferation were briefly touched upon.
Trump repeated his campaign pledge to take a good look at the US alliances -- like NATO -- and make sure it's focused on combating terrorism and our allies were paying their fair share. He added that America can't be the world's policeman while its trillions of dollars in debt.
But Clinton says Trump's talk itself is dangerous and has US allies worried.
She noted that the US has been a major recent benefactor of NATO, including the fact that the only time it's ever invoked its "attack on one is an attack on all clause" was after 9/11.
And she used the NATO discussion to shift to nuclear nonproliferation. In the past, Trump has suggested that it it may be OK with him if some NATO members and US allies obtained their own nukes, like Japan and South Korea.
Speaking of nukes, Trump blasted the nuclear deal the US and its allies negotiated with Iran, which has been incredibly unpopular with Republicans.
And when it comes to North Korea -- which just conducted its fifth nuclear test this month -- Trump recommended that the US try to make China take on a bigger role.
"China should solve that problem for us. China should go into North Korea. China is totally powerful as it relates to North Korea," he said.
Chinese social media giant Weibo played up the debate, making it a recommended topic online.
Who's hacking who?
During a section on cybersecurity, Trump questioned whether Russia was responsible for a series of cyberattacks on election systems in the US and on the Democratic National Committee (that's the conclusion that US officials and lawmakers reached, but the Obama administration has not publicly said that.)
"She says, 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' " Trump said. "It could be China. You don't know who broke into the DNC."
He continued, "It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."
Twitter had some fun with this mysterious 400lb hacker:
But it's important to remember that Trump has spoken very highly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and essentially called on Russian hackers to target Clinton at a July campaign event.
A cost of free trade?
A big part of Trump's appeal has been his populist message that America is getting ripped off by bad trade deals.
He cites NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) as one example and believes the Obama-negotiated Trans-Pacific Partnership will be the next.
Clinton is on the record calling TPP a "gold standard" deal in 2012 when she was serving as secretary of state. Now, she says she opposes it.
Hot potato
Clinton said during the debate Trump "thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese."
Trump immediately denied that.
But the Clinton campaign seemed ready for this one on Twitter.