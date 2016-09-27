Obama nominates Cuba ambassador, first in over half-century

Story highlights Obama has moved to normalize relations with Cuba

He was the first sitting US president to visit in 50 years

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama on Tuesday tapped the highest-ranking US diplomat in Cuba as the first ambassador to the island in more than 50 years. But deep opposition among some senators means it's nearly impossible he'll be confirmed before the President leaves office.

Jeffrey DeLaurentis has served as the United States' charge d'affairs in Havana since 2014, overseeing the reopening of the US Embassy there and helping shepherd in a new era of US-Cuba ties.

Obama wrote in a statement that elevating DeLaurentis' title to "ambassador" was a "common sense step forward toward a more normal and productive relationship between our two countries."

"There is no public servant better suited to improve our ability to engage the Cuban people and advance US interests in Cuba than Jeff," Obama wrote.

DeLaurentis was long expected to be named to the ambassador post, but critics of Obama's Cuba policy have remained steadfast in their opposition to any nomination. Cuban-American Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have been among the most vocal critics, saying the Castro regime is still violating basic human rights.

