Gingrich's advice for Trump

Story highlights "(Trump) didn't throw an interception. He didn't make a major mistake," Gingrich said

Gingrich said the Republican nominee should alter his strategy next week

Washington (CNN) Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has some tips for Donald Trump before the next presidential debate.

Gingrich, who is a supporter and adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, chatted with CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel about Monday night's showdown.

His assessment: "(Trump) didn't throw an interception. He didn't make a major mistake."

The Georgia Republican believes Trump won, but concedes pundits are fair to criticize the Republican nominee for taking the bait and getting off message, especially on the "birther" question and his tax returns. Gingrich admits Trump "doesn't have a good answer on birther and he doesn't have a good answer on taxes."

But he is quick to point out that Monday was Trump's first one-on-one debate, and "he is doing fine."

