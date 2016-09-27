Pelosi mocks Trump's debate performance -- and his hair

Story highlights "I felt sorry for him, really," Pelosi said about Trump

She also made fun of Gary Johnson

Washington (CNN) The top House Democrat on Tuesday mocked Donald Trump's debate performance -- and his hair.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the GOP presidential nominee's showing in Monday night's debate with Hillary Clinton was "pathetic" and doubted he would show up for future debates.

"I felt sorry for him, really," Pelosi told reporters in her Capitol office. "He was so sort of scattered in his brain and so incoherent ... maybe he will get the sympathy vote, I don't know."

Pelosi maintained that the polls showing a close race between Clinton and Trump are due to some young voters gravitating toward Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, but suggested they would shift when they learn about his positions.

"Do you think most people who have said they're going to be for the Libertarian because they like his hairstyle, or whatever it is, are going to stick with that?" she said.

