US: ISIS did not use mustard agent in base attack

Washington (CNN) The American-led military coalition against ISIS said Tuesday that a final laboratory test of the weapon ISIS fired at a US-Iraqi base in northern Iraq last week did not contain a mustard agent as earlier believed.

Col. John Dorrian, a spokesperson for the anti-ISIS coalition, tweeted that "definitive" lab results show the munitions that hit Qayyara air base on September 20 was not a chemical weapon.

Definitive lab tests conclude: No mustard agent present in munitions fired at Qayyarah West AB Sept 20. #Daesh #ISIL — OIR Spokesman (@OIRSpox) September 27, 2016

Initial field tests of what has been described as either a rocket or artillery shell did indeed test positive for the chemical weapon and US personnel were required to undergo decontamination.

Last week, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that "we assess it to be a sulfur mustard blister agent" when asked about the attack.

Military officials had told CNN that a second test of the weapon had produced negative results while a third lab test was inconclusive. The most recent test announced by Dorrian represents the final test of the weapon.

