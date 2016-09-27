Story highlights
- Trump said that his microphone on the stage was "defective"
- "Anybody who complains about the microphone is not having a good night," Clinton said
White Plains, New York (CNN)In Hillary Clinton's eyes, Donald Trump knows he lost Monday night.
Clinton, speaking with reporters on her plane, threw serious shade at Trump hours after the two met for the first presidential debate at Hofstra Univeristy. The former secretary of state gloated that she had a great night and said Trump, who complained about his microphone after the debate, knew he lost.
As she walked away from reporters, Clinton was asked about Trump's complaints. Unable to resist, she turned around and said glibly, "Anybody who complains about the microphone is not having a good night."
After Monday's debate, Trump said that his microphone on the stage was "defective."
"My mic was defective within the room," he told reporters. "I wonder, was that on purpose?"
In the eyes of most political experts and post-debate polls, Clinton got the best of Trump at Monday night's debate, using the 90-minute contest to drop considerable opposition research on the Republican nominee.
Clinton looked at times gleeful on the debate stage as Trump repeatedly interrupted her and often took the bait on her attack lines. Afterward, her top aides were using words like "unhinged" and "deranged" to describe Trump's performance.
"We had a great, great time last night," Clinton said. "So I am looking forward to the next debate and the one after that."
Clinton, though, left the door open about whether Trump would show up.
"Well, I'm going to show up," Clinton said. "He gets to decide what he wants to do. ... If I'm the only person on stage, well, you know, I'm the only person on stage."