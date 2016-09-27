Story highlights Trump said that his microphone on the stage was "defective"

"Anybody who complains about the microphone is not having a good night," Clinton said

White Plains, New York (CNN) In Hillary Clinton's eyes, Donald Trump knows he lost Monday night.

Clinton, speaking with reporters on her plane, threw serious shade at Trump hours after the two met for the first presidential debate at Hofstra Univeristy. The former secretary of state gloated that she had a great night and said Trump, who complained about his microphone after the debate, knew he lost.

As she walked away from reporters, Clinton was asked about Trump's complaints. Unable to resist, she turned around and said glibly, "Anybody who complains about the microphone is not having a good night."

After Monday's debate, Trump said that his microphone on the stage was "defective."

"My mic was defective within the room," he told reporters. "I wonder, was that on purpose?"

