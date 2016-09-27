How Hillary Clinton found her stride on gender

Story highlights Clinton has had troubles energizing female voters, especially Republican-leaning women

She lured Trump into ill-advised digressions about the source of his wealth and whether he pays federal taxes

New York (CNN) After 30 years in the spotlight, Hillary Clinton finally found the balance on gender that has bedeviled her throughout her career during the debate at Hofstra Monday night.

Demonstrate power, command of the issues and the ability to shred your opponent -- all while seeming (just) likeable enough.

Monday night's faceoff with Donald Trump could have been heralded as another historic first for women. But Clinton made no mention of a glass ceiling. There was no self-congratulatory nod to the fact that she was the first female nominee of a major party to take that stage before as many as 100 million people.

She wore red, a power color, but with a feminine cut that looked anything but severe. She was smooth and measured; flicking subtly to her gender with a quick mention of granddaughter Charlotte right off the top, but then didn't dwell on it.

She didn't lecture. She smiled (a lot) — even as he slid into his role of interrupter-in-chief.

