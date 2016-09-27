FBI concerned about possible phone hack of Democratic Party staff

(CNN) The FBI has asked to examine the cellphones of a small number Democratic Party staffers as it investigates a possible hack of cellphones, law enforcement and Democratic Party sources told CNN Tuesday.

Law enforcement has reached out to the staffers individually about "imaging" their phones to search for evidence of hacking, such as malware. Investigators are still probing whether this attempted hack is part of the original breach of DNC emails, which is widely thought to be the work of the Russian government, or a new hacking attempt.

"Our struggle with the Russian hackers that we announced in June is ongoing -- as we knew it would be -- and we are choosing not to provide general updates unless personal data or other sensitive information has been accessed or stolen," interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile told CNN.