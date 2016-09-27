Story highlights Brazile said she has proof that Russia is involved in the hackings

'They are still trying to hurt all of us. Not just the DNC,' Brazile said

Washington (CNN) Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile said Tuesday if Donald Trump isn't convinced that Russians hacked into the Democratic Party's emails, he should give her a call.

"Call me, Donald Trump. Don't tweet. Call me, boo. Call me," Brazile told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day," in reference to providing evidence that Russia is behind recent cyberattacks on the DNC.

Brazile said she has proof that Russia is involved in the hackings this past spring that led to a trove of internal documents being leaked online. Multiple cybersecurity experts point to Russian military and intelligence community hackers as the source.

"We have brought in the best cyber security team in this country. And they have seen this. They know the markers and they've seen it in real time," she said. "We have good sources that have told us: it is foreign and it is possibly Russian."

