Trump complains about debate mic

Story highlights
- "My mic was defective within the room," Trump said
- This isn't the first time he's complained about a microphone
(CNN)Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump complained after Monday night's debate that his microphone wasn't working -- and he questioned whether that was happening on purpose.
"And they also had, gave me a defective mic. Did you notice that? My mic was defective within the room," he told a group of reporters afterward. "No, but I wonder, was that on purpose? Was that on purpose? But I had a mic that wasn't worked properly, with, working properly within the room."
This isn't the first time Trump has attacked a faulty microphone. In January at a rally in Florida, he complained several times about his microphone.
"Stupid mic keeps popping," he said at the time.