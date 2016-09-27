Breaking News

Trump complains about debate mic

By Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 3:09 AM ET, Tue September 27, 2016

(CNN)Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump complained after Monday night's debate that his microphone wasn't working -- and he questioned whether that was happening on purpose.

"And they also had, gave me a defective mic. Did you notice that? My mic was defective within the room," he told a group of reporters afterward. "No, but I wonder, was that on purpose? Was that on purpose? But I had a mic that wasn't worked properly, with, working properly within the room."
    This isn't the first time Trump has attacked a faulty microphone. In January at a rally in Florida, he complained several times about his microphone.
    "Stupid mic keeps popping," he said at the time.