Trump complains about debate mic

Story highlights "My mic was defective within the room," Trump said

This isn't the first time he's complained about a microphone

(CNN) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump complained after Monday night's debate that his microphone wasn't working -- and he questioned whether that was happening on purpose.

"And they also had, gave me a defective mic. Did you notice that? My mic was defective within the room," he told a group of reporters afterward. "No, but I wonder, was that on purpose? Was that on purpose? But I had a mic that wasn't worked properly, with, working properly within the room."

VIDEO: Donald Trump tells me he thought Lester Holt did a great job, questions were fair >>> pic.twitter.com/7vVBb4l3Bl — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) September 27, 2016

This isn't the first time Trump has attacked a faulty microphone. In January at a rally in Florida, he complained several times about his microphone.

"Stupid mic keeps popping," he said at the time.