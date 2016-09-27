Trump: Clinton 'doesn't have the stamina' to be president

Story highlights Trump said in a previous interview Clinton doesn't have a "presidential look"

NBC's Lester Holt asked Trump to clarify what he meant

(CNN) Donald Trump reiterated his view that Hillary Clinton "doesn't have the stamina" to be president during Monday night's debate.

"She doesn't have the look. She doesn't have the stamina, I said she doesn't have the stamina, and I don't believe she does have the stamina," Trump said.

The debate moderator, NBC's Lester Holt, asked Trump to clarify what he meant when he said earlier this month that his Democratic rival didn't have "a presidential look."