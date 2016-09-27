Trump touts debate performance in Florida rally

Melbourne, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump told his supporters Tuesday night that he was "holding back" during his first debate against Hillary Clinton because he "didn't want to do anything that embarrassed her."

Trump continued to tout unscientific online post-debate polls to claim victory in a debate that has been widely cast as a victory for Clinton, while also seemingly explaining his lackluster performance to his supporters. The remarks came during a rally in the battleground state of Florida, his first following the first presidential debate.

"For 90 minutes I watched her very carefully, and I was also holding back. I didn't want to do anything that embarrassed her," Trump said.

Trump, who earlier in the day criticized debate moderator Lester Holt of NBC News, argued the media is Clinton's "single weapon."

"Without the mainstream media, folks, she wouldn't even be here. She wouldn't even have a chance," Trump said.

