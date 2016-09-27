Trump touts debate performance in Florida rally

Melbourne, Florida (CNN)Donald Trump told his supporters Tuesday night that he was "holding back" during his first debate against Hillary Clinton because he "didn't want to do anything that embarrassed her."
Trump continued to tout unscientific online post-debate polls to claim victory in a debate that has been widely cast as a victory for Clinton, while also seemingly explaining his lackluster performance to his supporters. The remarks came during a rally in the battleground state of Florida, his first following the first presidential debate.
"For 90 minutes I watched her very carefully, and I was also holding back. I didn't want to do anything that embarrassed her," Trump said.
Trump, who earlier in the day criticized debate moderator Lester Holt of NBC News, argued the media is Clinton's "single weapon."
"Without the mainstream media, folks, she wouldn't even be here. She wouldn't even have a chance," Trump said.
But Trump quickly moved beyond the debate to press his attacks against Clinton.
"I kept saying for 26 years you've been doing nothing," Trump said of Clinton's long career in the political spotlight. "She's the candidate of yesterday. And ours is the campaign and we're the people of the future."
And Trump hammered home his strongest moments in the debate, pointing to his back-and-forth with Clinton on trade and Clinton's one-time support of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which she now says she opposes.
"The American people rendered their verdict. The post-debate polls as I said to you were so great, but we exposed Hillary Clinton's real position on NAFTA which was by the way the single worst deal as you'll ever see and Trans-Pacific Partnership -- another great disaster that she lied about," Trump said.