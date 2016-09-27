Story highlights O'Donnell called on people to "shame" Trump

Washington (CNN) The Donald Trump-Rosie O'Donnell feud is back in the 2016 spotlight.

O'Donnell slammed Trump on Twitter Monday night after he resurrected their longtime feud during the first presidential debate , saying that comments he made about the comedian and TV host in the past — including calling her a "pig" — were justified.

Declaring her support for Clinton, O'Donnell tweeted, "HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT" and then later called on people to "shame the Donald."

HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT ... @WeinerAnne — Rosie (@Rosie) September 27, 2016

Trump's comments on O'Donnell came after Clinton accused Trump of sexism during the debate, saying, "This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs."

"Hillary is hitting me with tremendous commercials. Some of it I said in entertainment, some of it said to somebody who has been very vicious to me, Rosie O'Donnell," Trump responded. "I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her."