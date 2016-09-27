Story highlights
- O'Donnell called on people to "shame" Trump
- Trump said his decade-long attacks on O'Donnell were justified
Washington (CNN)The Donald Trump-Rosie O'Donnell feud is back in the 2016 spotlight.
O'Donnell slammed Trump on Twitter Monday night after he resurrected their longtime feud during the first presidential debate, saying that comments he made about the comedian and TV host in the past — including calling her a "pig" — were justified.
Declaring her support for Clinton, O'Donnell tweeted, "HE WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT" and then later called on people to "shame the Donald."
Trump's comments on O'Donnell came after Clinton accused Trump of sexism during the debate, saying, "This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs."
"Hillary is hitting me with tremendous commercials. Some of it I said in entertainment, some of it said to somebody who has been very vicious to me, Rosie O'Donnell," Trump responded. "I said very tough things to her and I think everybody would agree she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her."
The Clinton campaign launched an ad called "Mirrors" last week that features young girls looking in the mirror as Trump insults various women.
The spot includes comments Trump made about O'Donnell in 2006, calling the former host of "The View," a "slob" with a "fat ugly face," and comments Trump made in a 2007 interview with Larry King where called O'Donnell a "pig."
Trump slammed the ad as "inappropriate" and accused Clinton of misrepresenting his views.
"It's inappropriate. It's not nice, but she spent hundreds of millions of dollars on negative ads on me — many of which are absolutely untrue," Trump continued. "They're untrue and they're misrepresentations and I will tell you this, Lester, it's not nice and I don't deserve that."
Trump told Larry King in 2007 that his relationship with O'Donnell prior to their 2006 feud "was OK," but O'Donnell "was never a friend" and added that she "ate like a pig" while attending his 1993 wedding to now ex-wife, Marla Maples.
"She came to my wedding. She ate like a pig. And — I mean, seriously, the wedding cake was — was — it was like missing in action. I couldn't stand there," Trump said. "I didn't like it, but a particular woman wanted her at the wedding — Marla. I think they were friendly or something. And so I said, 'What's Rosie O'Donnell doing here?'"
Some celebrities came to O'Donnell's defense Monday night.
"Mess with my girl Rosie and you're messing with me!" Madonna tweeted.
Other celebrities, including Lena Dunham, Seth MacFarlane, Leslie Jones and Andy Cohen also chimed in.
Trump's feud with O'Donnell first came into the spotlight of the 2016 campaign during the first Republican primary debate in August 2015 when Fox News host Megyn Kelly asked Trump about past comments he made about women, calling them "fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals."
"Only Rosie O'Donnell," Trump quipped before unleashing attacks against Kelly and sparking a months-long feud between the two.