Campaign manager: Trump does not believe climate change is man made

(CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager said Tuesday the candidate does not believe climate change is man-made, a day after his previous statements on the issue were scrutinized at the first presidential debate.

"He believes that global warming is naturally occurring," Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day." "There are shifts naturally occurring."

When Camerota followed up to ask specifically if that means that Trump believes that climate change is not man made, Conway responded, "Correct."

At the debate Monday night in Hempstead, New York, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said Trump "thinks that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese."

